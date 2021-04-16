Ally Blake’s Forecast | Frosty Start

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning! We are waking up to a frost advisory for most of central and eastern Kentucky that will last until 9:00 AM.

The sunshine will really help us to warm up throughout the rest of the morning. Temps will start off in the 30′s and get close to 60 degrees by the end of the day. Clouds will also increase throughout the day as well. Tomorrow comes our next chance for showers. It will start off cloudy and in the 40′s on Saturday morning and only climb to the low to mid 50′s. Rain will move in after noon, and we could see a break late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday rain chances will increase again in the afternoon and we could see temps in the upper 50′s.

Monday is dry and we bounce back to the 60′s. Tuesday a cold front moves in late-day and it will be windy. We will start off in the 60′s and drop dramatically to freezing. Models are wanting to spit out some snow showers Thursday morning as of now, but hopefully, things will change and warm up so it’s a mostly rain event. For now, we will continue to watch the forecast and I hope you all enjoy your weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.