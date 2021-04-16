Chris Bailey’s Forecast | An Ugly Spring Setup Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another well below normal temperature day and this looks to continue for the foreseeable future as additional cold shots arrive. The shot coming in for the weekend will be accompanied by a few showers that will add to our spring misery. The setup for the middle of next week even includes a small chance for a touch of flake action.

We start our Friday with a touch of frost across central and eastern Kentucky as readings hit the 30s. By the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds will be noted with temps ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will thicken from west to east this evening as we get set for some of those chilly showers to move through here on Saturday. This isn’t all day rain, but this weather day won’t be winning any Top 10 Weather Day awards.

Highs for Saturday should stay in the 50s again. Temps will be back into the 50s again on Sunday with another upper level system working through here. This can spawn another stray shower or two.

That brings us to next week and the potential for a touch of winter weather. What the what?!!

A powerhouse of a cold front drops in here Tuesday night with some rain ahead of it and the potential for a quick period of light snow behind it. Temps ahead of the front reach the 60s Tuesday then drop some 30 degrees as the front sweeps through.

