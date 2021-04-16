Advertisement

East Tenessee photographer goes viral on TikTok for dispelling stereotypes

Houston Vandergriff is an international award-winning photographer with down syndrome. He takes breathtaking pictures all over the world and right here in Tennessee and his parents view his disability as a superpower.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Houston Vandergriff is an international award-winning photographer with down syndrome. He takes breathtaking pictures all over the world and right here in Tennessee.

Houston and his sister wanted to share Houston’s accomplishments on the social media app TikTok.

It took 10 minutes to make the video before Easter dinner, but his mom Katie says it was years in the making.

“I think that’s the power of TikTok and social media. The story resonated with a lot of people. We’ve gotten responses from people around the world, like from parents with a diagnosis of an expected child with down syndrome, and it seems to have hit a chord and really has given a lot of hope to people,” said Katie.

Houston’s video has racked up more than 9 million views. It’s made his family and countless others smile to know his positive message is reaching people.

“If you set the bar high and you have high hopes and high dreams, it doesn’t matter. If it’s a person with down syndrome or just a typical kid, they’re going to try to meet the bar and meet expectations, wherever you set them,” said Katie.

His mom is thankful she didn’t listen to those who doubted Houston. Houston shows people to embrace what makes you special.

