Advertisement

EKU women’s basketball coach Samantha Williams resigns

According to reports, Williams is joining the coaching staff at Tennessee.
(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Samantha Williams has resigned as the women’s basketball head coach at Eastern Kentucky University.

According to reports, Williams is joining the coaching staff at Tennessee.

“I’d like to thank Coach Williams for her dedicated service to EKU as head coach the past two seasons and I wish her much success at her next stop,” Roan said.  “She is an outstanding coach who will make that program better.  I am excited to get to work right away and find a dynamic leader who will build upon the solid foundation which has been established, recruit and develop student-athletes at a high level on and off the court, and put our program into championship contention.”

Williams led the Colonels to 20 wins the past two seasons after the program won just ten games in the two seasons prior to her arrival. In her first season, EKU won 11 games in 2019-20, nine more than the year before. It was the third-best turnaround in the nation and the largest win improvement by any first-year head coach.  The Colonels started Ohio Valley Conference play 6-3 that season, their best start since the 2014-15 campaign.

Williams concludes her tenure with a 20-33 overall record.

A national search for the next women’s basketball head coach at EKU will begin immediately.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Two facing charges after hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year

Latest News

Wade twins commit to Kentucky.
Wade twins Keaten and Destin commit to Kentucky
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2014, file photo, Eddie Sutton, head coach at Oklahoma State...
John Calipari to be one of three presenters for Sutton Hall of Fame induction
The No. 2 seeded Kentucky Volleyball team swept its way to the Sweet 16 of the 2020-21 NCAA...
Lilley’s 44 assists, Skinner sisters, send Kentucky to Sweet 16
NCAA
College sports already adapting to new NCAA transfer rules