Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is considering a do-over year for students.

Families have until May 1 to send in a request. It comes out of a new law, Senate Bill 128, that allows students a chance to repeat, re-take or supplement courses or grade levels during the pandemic.

Students who choose the supplemental year can still participate in extracurricular activities. At the high school level, they have to meet KHSAA age and other eligibility requirements.

The school board will then decide before June 1 if they’ll accept the requests.

