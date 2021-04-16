Advertisement

Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is considering a do-over year for students.

Families have until May 1 to send in a request. It comes out of a new law, Senate Bill 128, that allows students a chance to repeat, re-take or supplement courses or grade levels during the pandemic.

Students who choose the supplemental year can still participate in extracurricular activities. At the high school level, they have to meet KHSAA age and other eligibility requirements.

The school board will then decide before June 1 if they’ll accept the requests.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
File image
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond crash
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
There were both young and old at the protest, children and adults, many carrying signs and most...
Protest held over Beshear’s announcement to not lift restrictions until 2.5 million vaccinated
A new gas station and convenience store is coming to Madison County just off exit 83, but it’s...
Ground broken for massive gas station, convenience store in Madison County

Latest News

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Gov. Beshear releases 2020 tax returns
East Tennessee photogrpaher Houston Vandergriff goes viral on Tiktok
East Tenessee photographer goes viral on TikTok for dispelling stereotypes
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of...
Derby trainers return to Churchill Downs; morning workouts open to spectators
The prayer vigil was held at Crossroads Lexington Thursday.
Prayer vigil held for Lexington police officer hurt in crash on New Circle Road