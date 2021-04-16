Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 713 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 713 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 436,445 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.51 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 175 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday and five new audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,317.

As of Friday, 418 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 94 are in the ICU, and 42 are on ventilators. At least 50,684 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Today’s report shows why it’s so important for every Kentuckian to get their shot of hope and help us meet the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have come so far in this fight, but it isn’t over. There are more than half a million Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Kentucky right now, and it just takes a few minutes to find yours.”

The governor says 1,638,235 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

