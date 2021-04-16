Advertisement

Gunman dead, multiple shot at Indianapolis Fedex facility

Gunman dead, multiple shot at Indianapolis Fedex facility.
Gunman dead, multiple shot at Indianapolis Fedex facility.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say multiple people have been shot and a suspected gunman killed himself late Thursday at a Fedex facility.

A police spokesperson says when officers arrived they observed an active shooting scene.

Police say multiple people were shot but a specific number has not been given.

The spokesperson says police don’t believe the public is in danger.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A worker told WISH-TV he heard several gunshots and saw a man with an automatic rifle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Two facing charges after hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases
Police identified 27-year-old Miles Jackson as the man who died in a shootout inside a hospital...
Fatal police shooting at Ohio hospital caught on officer bodycams
AppHarvest
J.D. Vance, author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, resigns from AppHarvest board

Latest News

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Gov. Beshear releases 2020 tax returns
East Tennessee photogrpaher Houston Vandergriff goes viral on Tiktok
East Tennessee photographer goes viral on TikTok for dispelling stereotypes
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of...
Derby trainers return to Churchill Downs; morning workouts open to spectators
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year