Advertisement

‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award...
Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on “Peaky Blinders” and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Two facing charges after hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Guitarist is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
Attorney General Merrick Garland has rescinded a Trump-era memo that curtailed the use of...
AG Garland rescinds Trump-era memo curtailing use of consent decrees
CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday that ticket sales have been stronger in the last two weeks than at...
A $1.2 billion loss for Delta, but recovery is on the radar
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant