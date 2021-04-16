John Calipari to be one of three presenters for Sutton Hall of Fame induction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky coach John Calipari will join Kansas coach Bill Self and former Arkansas great Sidney Moncrief in presenting Eddie Sutton at his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement in May.

Sutton, the former Kentucky coach, will enter the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020, which was delayed due to COVID-19.

The four-time national coach of the year amassed 806 victories in 37 seasons, including his tenure at UK from 1985-89.

Sutton died on May 23, 2020.

Self was an assistant for Sutton for three seasons at Oklahoma State.

Moncrief played for Sutton at Arkansas from 1975-79.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.