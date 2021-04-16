Advertisement

John Calipari to be one of three presenters for Sutton Hall of Fame induction

Cal, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief to help with former UK coach’s induction
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2014, file photo, Eddie Sutton, head coach at Oklahoma State...
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2014, file photo, Eddie Sutton, head coach at Oklahoma State between 1990-2006, is honored at halftime of the Oklahoma State basketball game against Iowa State in Stillwater, Okla. Sutton, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who led three teams to the Final Four and was the first coach to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 84. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt, File)(KWCH)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky coach John Calipari will join Kansas coach Bill Self and former Arkansas great Sidney Moncrief in presenting Eddie Sutton at his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement in May.

Sutton, the former Kentucky coach, will enter the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020, which was delayed due to COVID-19.

The four-time national coach of the year amassed 806 victories in 37 seasons, including his tenure at UK from 1985-89.

Sutton died on May 23, 2020.

Self was an assistant for Sutton for three seasons at Oklahoma State.

Moncrief played for Sutton at Arkansas from 1975-79.

