Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 4/18: Governor Andy Beshear

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear.

It’s a busy time for the governor. He has just set a vaccination goal for lifting some COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky, but is also dealing with the loss of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now.

The unemployment saga has dragged on for a year, recently resulting in the system being shut down because of fraudulent claims, and still, the challenges persist.

Gov. Beshear vetoed some of what the Republican-dominated legislature passed and lawmakers overrode many of those bills and made them law anyway. The governor signed some others and let some become law without his signature.

Now, the legislature has left town and instructed the governor not to spend federal money coming from Washington on his own.

Gov. Beshear joins us to talk about these topics.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Two facing charges after hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year

Latest News

Mayor Linda Gorton releases progress report on action taken by Commission for Racial Justice
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2014, file photo, Eddie Sutton, head coach at Oklahoma State...
John Calipari to be one of three presenters for Sutton Hall of Fame induction
It’s a conversation a lot of us don’t want to have, but inevitably we will: end-of-life...
“It’s not a matter of are you going to, it’s when and how”: Making end-of-life decisions
St. Lawrence County vaccine clinic
Registration open for LFCHD’s next vaccination clinic