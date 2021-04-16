Kentucky Newsmakers 4/18: Governor Andy Beshear

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear.

It’s a busy time for the governor. He has just set a vaccination goal for lifting some COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky, but is also dealing with the loss of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now.

The unemployment saga has dragged on for a year, recently resulting in the system being shut down because of fraudulent claims, and still, the challenges persist.

Gov. Beshear vetoed some of what the Republican-dominated legislature passed and lawmakers overrode many of those bills and made them law anyway. The governor signed some others and let some become law without his signature.

Now, the legislature has left town and instructed the governor not to spend federal money coming from Washington on his own.

Gov. Beshear joins us to talk about these topics.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.