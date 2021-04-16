Advertisement

Kentucky Supreme Court to take up Beshear’s challenge of bills aimed at limiting his authority

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Supreme Court has agreed to take up the Democratic governor’s challenge of Republican-backed laws aimed at limiting his authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GOP-led legislature passed the measures over Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes. The governor immediately filed a lawsuit.

The new laws curbing his executive powers were temporarily blocked by Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd.

The Supreme Court says it will extend its review to a second pandemic-related case at the same time.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. says the review will be expedited.

The court will hear arguments on June 10 in both cases.

