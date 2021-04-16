Lilley’s 44 assists, Skinner sisters, send Kentucky to Sweet 16

OMAHA, Neb. – The No. 2 seeded Kentucky Volleyball team swept its way to the Sweet 16 of the 2020-21 NCAA Volleyball Tournament with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-18) win over UNLV at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Kentucky advances to play the winner of Thursday night’s Western Kentucky vs. No. 15 Washington State game (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3) in the Sweet 16. The match will be on Sunday at a time that will be announced by the NCAA at a later date. All Sweet 16 matches will air on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN3. Those television assignments will be announced when match times are assigned.

Madison Lilley had an impressive 44 assists in the match, as she recorded the assist on all but six of UK’s kills on the night. Lilley stuffed the stat sheet, showing her prowess as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year with a kill, two aces and three points scored Thursday.

Offensively, it was the Skinner sisters of Avery and Madi that made the wheels turn Thursday. Both Skinners had 11 kills, with Avery getting 21 swings on the night, and Madi logging her 11 kills on just 15 swings. Madi also helped out defensively with four block assists Thursday and putting her name to 13 points that went the Wildcats’ way.

Alli Stumler was the third UK player to reach double-figure scoring, as she had 10 kills on the match with eight digs and only two errors all evening. Gabby Curry, the SEC Libero of the Year, had 10 digs, the most of anyone for either team in the match.

The Sweet 16 for Kentucky is its fourth straight, and seventh under head coach Craig Skinner.