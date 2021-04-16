Advertisement

Mayor Gorton declares Ken Harvener Day in Lexington as WKYT’s chief photographer, ‘Harv,’ retires

By Amber Philpott
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We here at WKYT are honoring someone who, for 36 years, has been on the other side of the camera making all of us look better.

WKYT’s Ken ‘Harv’ Harvener honored on Kentucky House floor

Kenny “Harv” Harvener has been our devoted chief photographer here at the station, but today, he is turning off the camera and retiring.

For the countless reporters, like myself, and photographers who have passed this through this station, Kenny has made us all better. He not only helped us get the story, he helped us make it better and in turn taught us all some valuable life lessons.

We love Kenny for his hard work, his love of Hawaiian shirts and really bad dad jokes, all things we love.

Kenny is a one-of-a-kind fella, so we thought it only fitting that he should have his very own day. Mayor Linda Gorton has declared Friday, April 16, 2021, Ken Harvener Day in Lexington.

“I can’t imagine how many times I’ve looked out from behind the podium and there you were, doing your job, Mayor Gorton said. “A job that I think is more and more important every day.”

Here at the station to honor Harv, we’re renaming part of our building. We’ve always called the room where our photographers keep all their gear “The Shooter Shack.” Now, we’re renaming it the “Ken Harverner Shooter Shack.”

A number of photographers will come and go in our shooter shack and now they will pass by that name that, to us, means one of the best.

We are family here at WKYT and, while we hate to see any one of us go, we are excited for Kenny to put down that camera and tripod and enjoy life away from the news.

From all of us here at WKYT, congratulations!

Caption

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Two facing charges after hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting

Latest News

A few downtown small businesses are banding together after vandals began breaking their windows.
Several downtown Lexington businesses hit by vandals
Governor Andy Beshear is warning of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 cases. We’ve already...
Gov. Beshear warns of possible fourth surge in COVID-19 cases
Mayor Linda Gorton has declared Friday, April 16, 2021, Ken Harvener Day in Lexington.
Mayor Gorton declares Ken Harvener Day in Lexington as WKYT’s chief photographer, ‘Harv,’ retires
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Will we need to get the vaccine annually like a flu shot?