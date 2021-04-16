Mayor Linda Gorton releases progress report on action taken by Commission for Racial Justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In June 2020, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton created a group called the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality, chaired by Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald L. Smith. The mayor’s goal was to focus on issues such as health disparities, economic and educational opportunities and justice issues, including no-knock warrants.

The group is divided into five subcommittees: Racial Equity; Education & Economic Opportunity; Health Disparities; Law Enforcement, Justice and Accountability; and Housing & Gentrification.

In October, the mayor received a 68-page final report from the commission that included 54 recommendations that “touch all corners of the community.”

The mayor says since she received the report, the city has been working to implement the recommendations. On Friday afternoon, she released a 6-month progress report to show the city’s action. You can read the full report below.

“When I received the report from the Commission back in October, I was determined to put it into action. Despite the pandemic and all of the challenges of the past year, Lexington has made considerable progress in rooting out systemic racism in our community. We still have work to do, but we’re off to a solid start,” Mayor Gorton said.

The progress includes action on economic opportunity, housing and gentrification, racial equity, law enforcement, and more.

