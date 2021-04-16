Advertisement

Mayor Linda Gorton releases progress report on action taken by Commission for Racial Justice

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In June 2020, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton created a group called the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality, chaired by Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald L. Smith. The mayor’s goal was to focus on issues such as health disparities, economic and educational opportunities and justice issues, including no-knock warrants.

The group is divided into five subcommittees: Racial Equity; Education & Economic Opportunity; Health Disparities; Law Enforcement, Justice and Accountability; and Housing & Gentrification.

In October, the mayor received a 68-page final report from the commission that included 54 recommendations that “touch all corners of the community.”

The mayor says since she received the report, the city has been working to implement the recommendations. On Friday afternoon, she released a 6-month progress report to show the city’s action. You can read the full report below.

“When I received the report from the Commission back in October, I was determined to put it into action. Despite the pandemic and all of the challenges of the past year, Lexington has made considerable progress in rooting out systemic racism in our community. We still have work to do, but we’re off to a solid start,” Mayor Gorton said.

The progress includes action on economic opportunity, housing and gentrification, racial equity, law enforcement, and more.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Two facing charges after hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 4/18: Governor Andy Beshear
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2014, file photo, Eddie Sutton, head coach at Oklahoma State...
John Calipari to be one of three presenters for Sutton Hall of Fame induction
It’s a conversation a lot of us don’t want to have, but inevitably we will: end-of-life...
“It’s not a matter of are you going to, it’s when and how”: Making end-of-life decisions
St. Lawrence County vaccine clinic
Registration open for LFCHD’s next vaccination clinic