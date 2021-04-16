Morehead State tops EIU, stays atop OVC standings
Jon Burghardt hit a walk-off grand slam in Game 2.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State swept Friday’s doubleheader against Eastern Illinois to stay atop the OVC standings.
The Eagles beat the Panthers 7-4 in Game 1 and Jon Burghardt hit a walk-off grand slam to send Morehead State to an 11-9 win in Game 2. The series resumes Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
In Game 1, the Eagles scored seven runs in the seventh inning to win 7-4.
