Morehead State tops EIU, stays atop OVC standings

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State swept Friday’s doubleheader against Eastern Illinois to stay atop the OVC standings.

The Eagles beat the Panthers 7-4 in Game 1 and Jon Burghardt hit a walk-off grand slam to send Morehead State to an 11-9 win in Game 2. The series resumes Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

WALK OFF BURG GRAND SLAM!@JonBurghardt13 wins the series for @MSUEaglesBsball with a one-out, pinch-hit bases-clearing bomb, his second grand slam in as many weekends.



Eagles 11, EIU 9 in game two after scoring 7 in the 7th to win game 1 7-4.#EaglesAlwaysSoar pic.twitter.com/dqSXfehZYF — Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) April 16, 2021

In Game 1, the Eagles scored seven runs in the seventh inning to win 7-4.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.