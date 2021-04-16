Mount Vernon Fire Department finds pair lost in the woods overnight

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mount Vernon Fire Department helped rescue two people who got lost on the woods overnight Wednesday night.

Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday morning, officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department were called to an area off of Lower River Road to help the Livingston Fire Department find two people who became lost in the woods after damaging their side-by-side.

The two were unsure of where they were and ultimately spent the night outside in temperatures close to 40 degrees.

The officials with the fire department used a side-by-side and a drone to find the two about one mile off the roadway. They were not injured.

