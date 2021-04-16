Advertisement

Mount Vernon Fire Department finds pair lost in the woods overnight

Vehicles from the Mount Vernon Fire Department use to find two people lost in the woods...
Vehicles from the Mount Vernon Fire Department use to find two people lost in the woods Thursday morning, April 15.(Mount Vernon Fire Department)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mount Vernon Fire Department helped rescue two people who got lost on the woods overnight Wednesday night.

Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday morning, officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department were called to an area off of Lower River Road to help the Livingston Fire Department find two people who became lost in the woods after damaging their side-by-side.

The two were unsure of where they were and ultimately spent the night outside in temperatures close to 40 degrees.

The officials with the fire department used a side-by-side and a drone to find the two about one mile off the roadway. They were not injured.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
File image
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond crash
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
There were both young and old at the protest, children and adults, many carrying signs and most...
Protest held over Beshear’s announcement to not lift restrictions until 2.5 million vaccinated
A new gas station and convenience store is coming to Madison County just off exit 83, but it’s...
Ground broken for massive gas station, convenience store in Madison County

Latest News

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Gov. Beshear releases 2020 tax returns
East Tennessee photogrpaher Houston Vandergriff goes viral on Tiktok
East Tenessee photographer goes viral on TikTok for dispelling stereotypes
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of...
Derby trainers return to Churchill Downs; morning workouts open to spectators
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year
The prayer vigil was held at Crossroads Lexington Thursday.
Prayer vigil held for Lexington police officer hurt in crash on New Circle Road