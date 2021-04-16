Advertisement

Prayer vigil held for Lexington police officer hurt in crash on New Circle Road

The prayer vigil was held at Crossroads Lexington Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - To her friends and church family, she’s a person they can count on, a sister in Christ. To the community of Lexington, she’s police officer Dawn Miller.

“She’s a fighter,” friend Jenah Rader said.

On her way home early Monday morning after a shift, Miller’s cruiser collided with a driver going the wrong way on New Circle Road. The crash killed the other driver and sent Miller to the hospital with very serious injuries.

“The first thing was obviously fear that she was not going to be okay,” Rader said.

After multiple surgeries, Miller is still on the road to recovery.

Her friends, family, and fellow church members at Crossroads Lexington are relying on prayer to help see her through the journey.

“When this first happened, we reached out to Dawn’s family and just said, ‘hey we would like to pray with you guys and just make sure that y’all are taken care of’,” Pastor Bryan Carter said. “One thing led to another, it got put on Facebook and all the sudden we have an outpouring from the community wanting to come out, so we’re obviously glad to support that, but it also speaks to Dawn and who she is as a person that people care about her and you can see the crowd behind me that people want to be here and support her and her family.”

Rader said the support from the community following the crash has been overwhelming with people stepping up to hold prayer rallies like the one Thursday night and planning meal deliveries for Miller and her family.

“She’s doing okay, thank God,” Rader said. “It could have been much worse.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Lexington Police ask that anyone with information come forward to help provide more answers into what led up to the collision.

