‘Reforest the Bluegrass’ continues this weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the annual programs that fell victim to the coronavirus in Lexington last year is making a comeback.

This is the second weekend for ‘Reforest the Bluegrass.’

Reforest the Bluegrass is Lexington’s annual tree-planting event, dating back to 1998. More than 17,500 volunteers have planted some 150,000 tree seedlings over the years, restoring 195 acres of floodplains.

Volunteers can plant trees in public parks.

The in-person plantings will take place on Saturday, April 10, Saturday, April 17 and Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

It’s spaced out this year because of the pandemic. Pre-registration is required and masks, social distancing and other safety protocols will be in place.

You can also pick up a tree seedling to plant in your own yard.

Fayette County residents can take up to three trees to plant in their yards. Participants who opt for the Reforest at Home option are asked to report what they planted and where they planted it using an online form.

This information will feed into a city-wide treemap.

