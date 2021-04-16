Registration open for LFCHD’s next vaccination clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Registration is open for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s next vaccine clinic.

The clinic is Wednesday, April 21.

It’s open to anyone 18 and older.

Health leaders will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

You can sign up for an appointment online or call the health department at 859-899-2222.

The department will call you to schedule your second dose.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.