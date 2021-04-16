Advertisement

Several downtown Lexington businesses hit by vandals

By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few downtown small businesses are banding together after vandals began breaking their windows.

Owner of Third Street and Stuff Coffee Shop Pat Gerhard says it’s not the first time he has had a rock bust through one his shop’s windows, and, while it was upsetting, Gerhard tells us this was never going to stop them.

“This, you make a phone call and you get new glass. Problem’s fixed. That’s an easy fix,” Gerhard said.

Gerhard says she found the broken window when she came to open up the shop on Sunday morning.

Third Street and Stuff is one of three businesses in the downtown area to be hit by vandals breaking windows. A Cup of Commonwealth and The Wine Market are the other two on that list.

Gerhard tells us A Cup of Commonwealth is now selling t-shirts that will help raise money to cover the cost of the windows at each shop.

She says that this past year has brought so many challenges that she’s just grateful to be open.

“I mean, last year we shut down and last year was hard, and a rock at the glass, I don’t know that just seems small,” Gerhard said.

Gerhard says she’s grateful for the support that the other businesses and the community have shown her after the vandalism.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Two facing charges after hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear is warning of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 cases. We’ve already...
Gov. Beshear warns of possible fourth surge in COVID-19 cases
Kenny “Harv” Harvener has been our devoted chief photographer here at the station, but now, he...
Mayor Gorton declares Ken Harvener Day in Lexington as WKYT’s chief photographer, ‘Harv,’ retires
Mayor Linda Gorton has declared Friday, April 16, 2021, Ken Harvener Day in Lexington.
Mayor Gorton declares Ken Harvener Day in Lexington as WKYT’s chief photographer, ‘Harv,’ retires
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Will we need to get the vaccine annually like a flu shot?