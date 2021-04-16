Several downtown Lexington businesses hit by vandals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few downtown small businesses are banding together after vandals began breaking their windows.

Owner of Third Street and Stuff Coffee Shop Pat Gerhard says it’s not the first time he has had a rock bust through one his shop’s windows, and, while it was upsetting, Gerhard tells us this was never going to stop them.

“This, you make a phone call and you get new glass. Problem’s fixed. That’s an easy fix,” Gerhard said.

Gerhard says she found the broken window when she came to open up the shop on Sunday morning.

Three businesses in the downtown area have had their windows broken in the last couple of weeks. I spoke with the owner of one of these who tells me that it was upsetting but with this last year she's learned to take things in stride. I'll have more on this coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/KJBva14Dgj — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) April 16, 2021

Third Street and Stuff is one of three businesses in the downtown area to be hit by vandals breaking windows. A Cup of Commonwealth and The Wine Market are the other two on that list.

Gerhard tells us A Cup of Commonwealth is now selling t-shirts that will help raise money to cover the cost of the windows at each shop.

She says that this past year has brought so many challenges that she’s just grateful to be open.

“I mean, last year we shut down and last year was hard, and a rock at the glass, I don’t know that just seems small,” Gerhard said.

Gerhard says she’s grateful for the support that the other businesses and the community have shown her after the vandalism.

