VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on third Pfizer shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

Should people who have recovered from COVID-19 get vaccinated?

People who’ve had COVID-19 infection should still get vaccinated because the vaccine might provide them a longer duration of protection than COVID-19 itself would, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“In general, we recommend that people should wait for about 90 days from infection before they get vaccinated. There is no harm if they get vaccinated beforehand. We know that they’re fully protected from their own infection for the first three months, so they can wait for a few months before they get the vaccine and let the others get vaccinated,” said Dr. Abinash Virk from COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution at the Mayo Clinic.

Looking ahead to third shot, would that need to be same as shot one and two?

It’s likely you will need a third dose within a year.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people are likely to need a booster dose of the vaccine six to 12 months after their first round.

From there, it will be an annual re-vaccination like the flu shot.

Officials are still testing the timing of follow-up vaccine doses. Bourla shared the news during a CVS Health live event posted to Facebook Thursday.

It’s not clear whether the COVID-19 vaccines would be altered for boosters.

Because there are many different flu viruses and they are constantly changing, the composition of U.S. flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated as needed.

Are those under 16 going to get their virus shots soon?

Scientists are working on it.

Studies of COVID-19 vaccines in children are underway. When more information becomes available in younger children and teens, the age-related recommendations will be adjusted.

It is important that COVID-19 vaccines are thoroughly tested in children and adolescents younger than 18 years to ensure safety in this younger population whose bodies are still rapidly developing and therefore differ from fully matured adults, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

This is a normal part of the vaccine development process and most vaccines are tested with adults first.

