VACCINE TEAM | Will we need to get the vaccine annually like a flu shot?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

We’re reanswering a question we’ve had before and it’s because we have some new information. The question is: will we need to get the vaccine annually like a flu shot?

The answer is: probably.

Pfizer’s CEO made the announcement Thursday. He says people are likely to need a third dose of the vaccine 6 to 12 months after their first round. From there, it will be an annual revaccination.

Officials are still testing the timing of follow-up doses.

We’re still waiting to hear from Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

What is different about the johnson & johnson vaccine compared to the Pfizer and Moderna ones? How do I know the others won’t cause blood clots?

The J&J vaccine is a vector vaccine. The other two are MRNA vaccines.

Viral vector vaccines use a modified version of a different virus to deliver important instructions to our cells.

MRNA vaccines are a new type. They don’t put a weakened germ into your body. They teach your cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response.

To date, the CDC says hasn’t received any reports of rare blood clots in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.