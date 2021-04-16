Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | Will we need to get the vaccine annually like a flu shot?

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

We’re reanswering a question we’ve had before and it’s because we have some new information. The question is: will we need to get the vaccine annually like a flu shot?

The answer is: probably.

Pfizer’s CEO made the announcement Thursday. He says people are likely to need a third dose of the vaccine 6 to 12 months after their first round. From there, it will be an annual revaccination.

Officials are still testing the timing of follow-up doses.

We’re still waiting to hear from Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

What is different about the johnson & johnson vaccine compared to the Pfizer and Moderna ones? How do I know the others won’t cause blood clots?

The J&J vaccine is a vector vaccine. The other two are MRNA vaccines.

Viral vector vaccines use a modified version of a different virus to deliver important instructions to our cells.

MRNA vaccines are a new type. They don’t put a weakened germ into your body. They teach your cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response.

To date, the CDC says hasn’t received any reports of rare blood clots in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

