Wade twins Keaten and Destin commit to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four-star Tennessee high school football stars Keaten and Destin Wade have committed to Kentucky.

The twins picked the Wildcats over Tennessee, Louisville and Virginia. The brothers are each considered Top 300 prospects and with their additions, Rivals has Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class ranked No. 18 in the country.

According to 247Sports, Keaten is the No. 22 ranked outside linebacker in the country and Destin is the No. 55 ranked athlete in the country. Both are ranked Top 15 players in the state of Tennessee.

