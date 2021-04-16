Advertisement

Wade twins Keaten and Destin commit to Kentucky

The twins picked the Wildcats over Tennessee, Louisville and Virginia.
Wade twins commit to Kentucky.
Wade twins commit to Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four-star Tennessee high school football stars Keaten and Destin Wade have committed to Kentucky.

The twins picked the Wildcats over Tennessee, Louisville and Virginia. The brothers are each considered Top 300 prospects and with their additions, Rivals has Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class ranked No. 18 in the country.

According to 247Sports, Keaten is the No. 22 ranked outside linebacker in the country and Destin is the No. 55 ranked athlete in the country. Both are ranked Top 15 players in the state of Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Two facing charges after hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year

Latest News

EKU women’s basketball coach Samantha Williams resigns
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2014, file photo, Eddie Sutton, head coach at Oklahoma State...
John Calipari to be one of three presenters for Sutton Hall of Fame induction
The No. 2 seeded Kentucky Volleyball team swept its way to the Sweet 16 of the 2020-21 NCAA...
Lilley’s 44 assists, Skinner sisters, send Kentucky to Sweet 16
NCAA
College sports already adapting to new NCAA transfer rules