Ally Blake’s Forecast | Chilly and Rainy Weekend

Good morning! This weekend is unfortunately cool and rainy, but if you need a good at-home weekend this forecast will be right up your alley!

This morning clouds will filter on in and we wake up in the low 40′s. Throughout the rest of the day, we will increase up to the mid to upper 50′s. Rain will start to spit at us after noon and will be scattered throughout the day. Tomorrow will be similar to today, but a bit warmer. Also, rain chances are slightly less and will happen later in the day.

Monday is dry, sunny and we will get into the low 60′s. Tuesday will start off with a mix of clouds and sun. Temps in the mid 60′s and it will be breezy. But, later in the evening, a strong cold front comes in and will knock temps close to freezing. Some areas on Thursday will see some flakes along with rain, but everyone will feel a cold rain. The Canadian airmass will even linger early Friday where we could see another chance for a freeze and frost. The rest of the week into the weekend looks a lot better for now and temps will rebound back to the normal upper 60′s.

I hope you have a great day and a better weekend:)

