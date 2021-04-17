Advertisement

Concordia eliminates Georgetown from NAIA playoffs, 21-7

Tigers finish season 6-2
Georgetown ended its season on Saturday with a loss to Concordia in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College saw its season end on Saturday following a 21-7 loss to Concordia Univ. in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

“This was a hard, physical ballgame and I like the way our guys responded at times,” Georgetown coach Bill Cronin said. “If we make a couple of plays early on in the game, it might have been a different ballgame.”

The unbeaten Cardinals, out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, grabbed an early 7-0 on their first play from scrimmage, when Peter Morrison hit Donovan Johnson for a 47-yard scoring strike.

Georgetown’s lone highlight of the first half was when Rob Sheffield blocked a Concordia field goal attempt. The Cardinals led 21-0 at the break.

Despite holding Concordia scoreless in the second half, Georgetown couldn’t get anything going offensively. The Tigers finished with 239 yards of total offense.

Georgetown avoided the shutout when Zach Dampier found Tamir Jones in the endzone for an 18-yard touchdown with just :55 remaining.

“I’m pretty proud of our football team. We’ve come a long way. We’ve grown a lot. We’ve grown together a lot in these difficult times,” Cronin said.

The Tigers finish the season 6-2.

