Advertisement

Family finds bridge from grief after Floyd County man dies of COVID-19

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - When Donald Neeley died in November, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 one month prior, his family was devastated.

“It is real. It’s affected our family so deeply. When he ended up getting it, we were at the stage where we weren’t going anywhere,” said Krystin Spears, Neeley’s granddaughter-in-law.

On top of the death, his family found themselves unable to properly grieve because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“It’s horrible to miss such a thing. It was so hard for Kylie (his granddaughter). She didn’t understand,” said Krystin.

Friday, however, family members and people of the Abbott Creek community joined to celebrate Neeley’s life as the county dedicated the bridge outside of his home in his honor.

“Just to take a pillar in the community such as my grandfather, and to do something as minute as this, it means more than a lot of people can understand,” said Christopher Spears.

His daughter, Teena Spears, said the death of her father, who worked and served in the area his entire life, hit the family and the community hard.

“He left a light to all of us. Which I’m very very thankful for,” said Teena. “He is sadly missed and he will always be sadly missed, but knowing where he’s at gives us all comfort.”

She said the memories of her dad will fuel her family through, but the bridge standing in his honor will carry those memories on for generations to come.

“He’s made the journey across this bridge numerous times. Rather it was in his old farm truck or his tractor,” said Christopher. “Seeing the sign, I can almost look and see him driving across the bridge today.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Two facing charges after hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year

Latest News

The Knoxville community is demanding DA Charme Allen release the body camera footage of the...
More than 100 flood Knoxville streets demanding the release of body cam footage in Austin-East shooting
After a double lung transplant, a Louisville man is crediting the process for saving his life...
Kentucky man credits lung transplant with saving his life after contracting COVID
Rescues across Kentucky are working tirelessly to help hundreds of animals found in deplorable...
‘Deathly ill’ animals rescued in Montgomery Co. needing thousands of dollars in surgeries
UK tops Georgia 6-1.
Kentucky baseball tops Georgia 6-1 in series opener
Just days before the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a young woman in Nicholasville got...
Nicholasville woman shares J&J vaccine journey through blog