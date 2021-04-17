Advertisement

Four-star tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky

He is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Wildcats in the Mark Stoops era.
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After the four-star Wade twins committed to Kentucky on Friday, four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin followed suit on Saturday and committed to Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

The 6′7′' 310-pound Goodwin is a unanimous Top 100 prospect in the Class of 2022 and he picks the Wildcats over Ohio State, Michigan State, Alabama and Clemson.

He is the No. 54 ranked prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, making him the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Kentucky in the Mark Stoops era.

Goodwin plays high school football for Charlestown in Indiana.

