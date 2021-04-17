Advertisement

Kentucky baseball tops Georgia 6-1 in series opener

Cole Stupp pitched eight innings of one-run baseball.
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WKYT) - Cole Stupp pitched eight innings of one-run baseball and Kentucky beat Georgia 6-1 Friday night in the series opener.

Stupp allowed ten hits, but struck out eight bulldogs and only allowed one run. Austin Strickland entered the game in the ninth inning and closed out the game for the Wildcats (22-9, 7-6 SEC).

The series resumes Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

T.J. Collett opened the scoring with a RBI single in the third to make it 1-0. Ryan Ritter provided a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning to put UK in front 2-0. In the seventh, Georgia walked in a pair of Kentucky runs to make it a 4-0 game.

Georgia scored its only run of the game in the eighth inning before Kentucky tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the ninth.

