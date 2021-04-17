Advertisement

Lawrence County, Ky dispatch receives grant to improve equipment

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - In a job where seconds matter, Lawrence County Kentucky 911 dispatchers rely on their technology to make sure whoever is on the other end of the line is not kept waiting.

“Anytime the phone rings, you don’t know what’s going to be on the other end of the line, so you have to be prepared,” 911 director Tim Ellis said.

Ellis says the twenty-year-old equipment his team uses adds crucial seconds onto the response process.

However, with the help of two grants from the state of nearly $200,000, seconds are saved.

“Even if you’re just cutting fifteen seconds off the time it takes that can be a lot of valuable time,” Ellis said.

Vince Doty, Lawrence County Deputy Judge, says these grants have been awarded from the Kentucky Office of 911 Services Board. $95,000 is going towards new radio consoles and $105,000 is going towards new phone systems.

Ellis says these improvements will make getting in contact with 911 more accessible.

“The biggest difference for us will be the ability to receive texts from 911. Currently, we can’t do that, so if you were on the scene of an accident, you could text us directly. We’ll have that capability,” Ellis said.

Unplugging equipment, and plugging in new opportunities to better serve the Lawrence County community.

