Advertisement

Softball Wildcats drop series opener at Auburn, 5-3

Kowalik ties school hit-streak record
Kentucky dropped the series opener at Auburn on Friday, 5-3.
Kentucky dropped the series opener at Auburn on Friday, 5-3.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WKYT) - The 12th-ranked UK softball Wildcats couldn’t overcome a 4-run first inning by Auburn on Friday, falling to the Tigers, 5-3.

Kentucky got on the board first when Lauren Johnson singled home Kayla Kowalik in the top half of the first inning. For Kowalik, it was her 57th run scored this season, breaking Brittany Cervantes’ school record.

Alyssa Rivera cracked a three-run homer in the first inning giving Auburn a 4-1 lead. The four runs would be enough for the Tigers.

UK scored a run in the fourth and a run in the fifth, but Auburn held on for the series-opening win.

Kowalik went 3-for-4 at the plate, her 18th-straight game with a hit. That ties the UK record.

Game two of this three-game series is set for Saturday beginning at noon on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start...
Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
Two facing charges after hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases
Fayette County Public Schools considering supplemental year

Latest News

UK tops Georgia 6-1.
Kentucky baseball tops Georgia 6-1 in series opener
Jon Burghardt hits walk-off Grand Slam in Game 2.
Morehead State tops EIU, stays atop OVC standings
EKU women’s basketball coach Samantha Williams resigns
Wade twins commit to Kentucky.
Wade twins Keaten and Destin commit to Kentucky