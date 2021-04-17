Softball Wildcats drop series opener at Auburn, 5-3

AUBURN, Ala. (WKYT) - The 12th-ranked UK softball Wildcats couldn’t overcome a 4-run first inning by Auburn on Friday, falling to the Tigers, 5-3.

Kentucky got on the board first when Lauren Johnson singled home Kayla Kowalik in the top half of the first inning. For Kowalik, it was her 57th run scored this season, breaking Brittany Cervantes’ school record.

Alyssa Rivera cracked a three-run homer in the first inning giving Auburn a 4-1 lead. The four runs would be enough for the Tigers.

UK scored a run in the fourth and a run in the fifth, but Auburn held on for the series-opening win.

Kowalik went 3-for-4 at the plate, her 18th-straight game with a hit. That ties the UK record.

Game two of this three-game series is set for Saturday beginning at noon on the SEC Network.

