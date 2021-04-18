A Lexington nonprofit encourages people to show love with ‘LexGiveBack’ week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Compassionate Lexington encourages people to participate in this year’s LexGiveBack week. It runs from April 19 -25. The mission is to help others through acts of kindness.

Kory Wilcoxson, the nonprofit organization’s executive director, says acts of kindness can go a long way.

“Compassion is so important to so many of us, and yet we don’t always know how to live it out.”

Compassionate Lexington is giving people a few ideas. Each day people are encouraged to do something nice.

“Tuesday is ‘Tip Big Tuesday.’ When you go out to eat, we hope you’re tipping already, but give a double tip to let those workers know how much you appreciate them,” Wilcoxson said.

Later in the week is ‘Thinking of You Thursday.’ Participants are asked to send at least 10 people a text, email, or written card.

Wilcoxson said a week of compassion is needed more than ever before with recent acts of violence. James Pelfrey, who lives in Lexington, agreed.

“When you see somebody walking at a bus stop, and they’re worn and tired, maybe you should pull over and say, hey, do you need a ride? Can I give you a ride? Don’t make them wait 30 minutes for a bus in the cold weather,’ Pelfrey said.

Wilcoxson explained the acts of kindness could be big or small, such as cooking meal for a neighbor or donating to charity.

For more information on how to show acts of kindness this week, visit LexGiveBack.org.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.