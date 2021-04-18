Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Wintry changes ahead this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Better days are ahead to begin this week, but a big blast of cold air will move in by the middle of the week producing wintry weather along with it.

Dry conditions will persist through the rest of this evening before a few isolated showers show up late tonight and into the overnight. Better rain chances late tonight will mainly stick across southern Kentucky, but a few may still glance part of the Bluegrass region and eastern Kentucky. Temperatures for tonight will cool down through the 50s and end up into the 40s overnight for a cooler feel.

By Monday morning, we’ll begin the day with temperatures in the mid to lower-40s. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout the day, with some parts of the day being sunnier skies. Dry conditions will persist throughout the day, with light to moderate winds shifting to the south. Highs on Monday are expected to rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s yet again, which will be below our average but still a very nice feel.

Our dry and warmer pattern will continue into Tuesday, where temperatures jump into the upper 60s and potentially even 70s across southern Kentucky. Then by Tuesday night, everything changes with a strong cold front diving into the region. This cold front will plummet temperatures into the 30s overnight and into Wednesday morning, where the cold front will continue through with a wintry mix across our region. Temperatures will stay well below average through the end of the week, with overnight lows falling either near or below freezing. So, if you had a green thumb and planted early, make sure to keep your plants covered each night later this week.

