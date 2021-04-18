Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Wintry changes ahead this week

A blast of wintry weather enters our forecast by late Tuesday and Wednesday with below average...
A blast of wintry weather enters our forecast by late Tuesday and Wednesday with below average temperatures lasting through the end of the week(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Better days are ahead to begin this week, but a big blast of cold air will move in by the middle of the week producing wintry weather along with it.

Dry conditions will persist through the rest of this evening before a few isolated showers show up late tonight and into the overnight. Better rain chances late tonight will mainly stick across southern Kentucky, but a few may still glance part of the Bluegrass region and eastern Kentucky. Temperatures for tonight will cool down through the 50s and end up into the 40s overnight for a cooler feel.

By Monday morning, we’ll begin the day with temperatures in the mid to lower-40s. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout the day, with some parts of the day being sunnier skies. Dry conditions will persist throughout the day, with light to moderate winds shifting to the south. Highs on Monday are expected to rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s yet again, which will be below our average but still a very nice feel.

Our dry and warmer pattern will continue into Tuesday, where temperatures jump into the upper 60s and potentially even 70s across southern Kentucky. Then by Tuesday night, everything changes with a strong cold front diving into the region. This cold front will plummet temperatures into the 30s overnight and into Wednesday morning, where the cold front will continue through with a wintry mix across our region. Temperatures will stay well below average through the end of the week, with overnight lows falling either near or below freezing. So, if you had a green thumb and planted early, make sure to keep your plants covered each night later this week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just days before the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a young woman in Nicholasville got...
Nicholasville woman shares J&J vaccine journey through blog
CREDIT: Perry County Schools
‘Something all of us have to deal with’: Should Kentucky schools require personal finance classes?
The teen was accepted into both the Air Force and Naval academies.
Anderson County High School student chooses between two military academies
Gov. Beshear: 599 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths reported Saturday
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone

Latest News

Lexington morning
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix early then rain
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Sun and clouds persist through this week with dry weather
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Better days ahead before big changes
todays forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Chilly and Rainy Weekend