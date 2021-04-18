Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix early then rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning! This morning we are seeing two different sights across Kentucky. Some are seeing abundant sunshine, others are seeing pretty thick fog.

This should clear up by the latter portion of the morning when things warm up. Temps will get into the 60′s today, and clouds will build in throughout the day. A round of showers does come by later this evening and will clear out before sunrise on Monday. Monday will start in the 40′s will get into the 60′s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday is where things get interesting, earlier we see some sunshine, but mostly cloudy skies. Temps get into the upper 60′s before a strong cold front will bring things down by 20 degrees. Spice it up too with some moisture, and overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and we could see a wintery mix Wednesday morning. This will keep us in the 40′s all day. Thursday temps in the morning will be close to freezing and frost is possible. Friday temps rebound and we see sunshine. The weekend now looks to bring in our next system.

I hope you guys have a great Sunday:)

