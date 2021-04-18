Advertisement

Church in Hazard hosts community giveaway for flood victims

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A community giveaway took place at the Consolidated Baptist Church parking lot in Hazard Saturday.

With the help from several churches in the area and outside the county, including Bell and Harlan, the giveaway was for those affected by the March floods. Items given away included limited furniture items, household items, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, canned food, and clothing. Free food, refreshments, ministry, and music were also provided throughout the day.

Associate Pastor Steve Jones coordinated the event, he says they planned to stay out all day, weather permitting.

“That will allow us to stay out here until the last person is served and that could be 4 o’clock, 5 o’clock, we don’t put a time on God’s work, we’re here to serve and we’re going to serve until the last person is served,” Associate Pastor at Consolidated Baptist Church Steve Jones said.

Jones says he is thankful for the help they received from the other churches involved. The event began at 10 a.m. and was COVID friendly.

