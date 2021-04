OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Bath County man.

County officials said 67-year-old Marvin Davis was last seen on Slate Avenue in Owingsville.

Davis is 5′10″ tall, 150 pounds and has diabetes.

Anyone with any information on Davis’ whereabouts should call 911 or contact Bath County Dispatch at 606-674-2006.

*Golden Alert Update* Marvin Davis has NOT been found. Golden Alerts are a public notification system that may be used... Posted by Bath County Emergency Management on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.