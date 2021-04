LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington, according to police.

It happened early Sunday afternoon around 1:30 off Haley Road.

Police were not able to confirm the identity of the victim. No one else was injured in the accident.

Lexington Police say no criminal charges will be filed in this case.

