Advertisement

Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center

(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)(Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRAKES, Ky. (WYMT) - Frakes Volunteer fire fighters say an injured man was rescued from an overturned Hyundai Friday afternoon near the Bell County Forestry Camp.

When they arrived, they said they found the driver inside the car, believing he was trapped. According to the person who called to report the accident, the driver had gotten out of the car but returned to grab his Bible from inside.

Fire department personnel were able to get the driver out onto a blanket before setting up a landing zone at Bell County Forestry Camp, where Air Evac could transport the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

The man’s injuries were described as “Serious, but not life-threatening”.

He has been deemed as being in stable condition by University of Tennessee Medical staff according to family members.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just days before the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a young woman in Nicholasville got...
Nicholasville woman shares J&J vaccine journey through blog
CREDIT: Perry County Schools
‘Something all of us have to deal with’: Should Kentucky schools require personal finance classes?
Gov. Beshear: 599 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths reported Saturday
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Rescues across Kentucky are working tirelessly to help hundreds of animals found in deplorable...
‘Deathly ill’ animals rescued in Montgomery Co. needing thousands of dollars in surgeries

Latest News

Elizabeth Playforth, (left,) and her brother, Blaine Holloway, (right,) look at pictures of the...
‘He was so gracious’: Lexington siblings remember visits with late Prince Philip
Lexington morning
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix early then rain
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Earth Day is coming up next week and the best way to celebrate our planet is to plant trees in...
WATCH | Reforest The Bluegrass Returns to Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday there are half a million vaccine doses available across...
WATCH | Pop-up clinics make vaccine distribution more accessible in Lexington communities