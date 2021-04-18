Advertisement

UPDATE: Child found safe after Golden Alert issued in Nicholasville

Police said Markham has a developmental disability.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The child was found safe

ORIGINAL STORY

The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing child.

Police said 11-year-old Jermayah Markham has been missing for several hours as of Sunday afternoon. He was last seen at his home on South Central Avenue in Nicholasville.

Police said Markham has a developmental disorder and may be lost.

He is about 4′2″ tall and weighs 75 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Nicholasville Police Department.

