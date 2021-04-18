Advertisement

Pappas has 3 TD passes, leads Morehead State over Butler 28-18

Morehead State (4-3, 4-2 Pioneer Football League) has won four of its last five games.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Mark Pappas threw three touchdown passes, BJ Byrd had two TD catches and scored on an 85-yard kickoff return, and Morehead State beat Butler 28-18 in the spring season finale for both teams.

Morehead State (4-3, 4-2 Pioneer Football League) has won four of its last five games, including a 35-14 win at Butler (0-6, 0-6) on April 3.

Nick Orlando answered Pappas’s third TD pass with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Kavon Samuels that pulled Butler to 21-18, but Byrd returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to end the third quarter and cap the scoring.  

