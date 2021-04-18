Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting in Lexington

Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. off Alumni Drive.

Lexington Police confirm that one person was shot. No other injuries were reported.

Officials were not able to confirm the name of the victim.

Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more information.

