Texas man charged, accused of putting baby in scalding hot water

A Texas man is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury after accused of putting a baby in scalding hot water.
23-year-old Terrell Childs
(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (WVLT) -A Texas man is behind bars, accused of putting his girlfriend’s baby in scalding hot water as a punishment for having a dirty diaper.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 23-year-old Terrell Childs is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury.

Texarkana police said the incident occurred in late March. Officials say, Childs was babysitting his girlfriend’s three-year-old son at their home when the child suffered severe burns on one of his buttocks.

TTPD said the toddler was taken to a local hospital where the staff contacted Child Protective Services.

Officials say, it was later determined that Childs purposely put the little boy in scalding hot bath water as punishment for soiling his pamper.

Childs was arrested by TTPD on Monday, April 12. He is being held in the Bi-State Jail on a felony charge with a bond of $75,000.

