Advertisement

Beshear challenges law shifting fair board appointment power

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has asked a judge to strike down a Republican-backed law eroding his appointment authority over the state fair board.

The measure transferred power to appoint a majority of the board’s members to the agriculture commissioner.

The current commissioner is Republican Ryan Quarles.

Beshear and a member of his cabinet are challenging the law.

Their lawsuit says the majority of appointments to executive branch boards have been reserved for the governor as the state’s chief magistrate under the Kentucky Constitution.

Quarles says on social media the governor “refuses to accept laws” enacted by the legislature.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One person is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington, according to police.
Child dies in Lexington ATV accident
Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
Lexington Police investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old
Carl Munford, 37.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
Birds
Wildlife experts warn of salmonella infecting Kentucky birds

Latest News

VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
WATCH | Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
Lexington ATV accident leaves one person dead
WATCH | Lexington ATV accident leaves one person dead
More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky
More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky
Video shows a Kentucky police officer repeatedly punching a protester in the head while the man...
WATCH | Video shows Louisville police officer punch protester