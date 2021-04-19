Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Old Man Winter’s Last Gasp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have quite the weather week kicking off as things start more like what we should be seeing, but Old Man Winter looks to flex one last time. Yep, the threat for a rare late April sticking snow is there for Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

A powerhouse of a cold front gets ready to slam in here Tuesday night and early Wednesday, taking us from spring to winter. Here are some thoughts on this:

Temps on Tuesday make a run at 70 as southwest winds gust up ahead of the front.

Showers and a rumble of thunder works through ahead of the front late Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

Temps drop some 30 degrees behind the front as winds crank to 30mph or a little better.

A few areas of light snow and flurries may show up behind the front.

Light accumulations may very well show up with this, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. If we can measure more than a Trace, it would be the one of the latest measurable snowfalls ever recorded in many cities.

A northwest wind will then cause a few rain and snow showers to develop early Wednesday and this may last into the afternoon across the east.

Temps will be in the low 30s to start Wednesday and may only get into the low and mid 40s across central and eastern Kentucky. Wind chills will be about as low as you can get this time of year. Wind chills may bottom out around 20 degrees early Wednesday.

A freeze is a good bet by Thursday morning with lows reaching the upper 20s for some.

Another system brings showers in here over the weekend with much milder temps next week.

