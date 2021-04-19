Advertisement

Expert gives tips on operating ATVs safely

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While they are very popular, experts say ATVs can be extremely dangerous, and they’re selling like crazy at Lexington Motorsports.

“We can’t keep it in stock, we can’t keep up with the demand,” Lexington Motorsports sales manager Jeremy Butcher said.

Butcher says there are state and federal age limits for different models. The bigger the ATV, the faster it goes.

ATVs may be a lot of fun, but they can be very dangerous if not used cautiously.

“ATVs roll and that’s usually where your accidents come from,” Butcher said. “An ATV will roll over on somebody and break several bones if it doesn’t kill them because they are heavy machines.”

Lexington police say a child was killed in an ATV accident Sunday afternoon on Haley Road. The coroner’s office identified her as 8-year-old Sophia Black. No one else was injured.

Butcher says children can ride ATVs safely under the right circumstances.

“You make sure you’re getting your child on the right size machine. You make sure they know how to ride it and how to slow down on turns,” Butcher said.

We’re told Sophia attended Sandersville Elementary School. Grief counselors were at the school throughout the day.

Lexington police say no criminal charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an ATV accident in Lexington, according to police.
Child dies in Lexington ATV accident
Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
Lexington Police investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old
Carl Munford, 37.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
Birds
Wildlife experts warn of salmonella infecting Kentucky birds

Latest News

VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
VACCINE TEAM | Will a 3rd COVID-19 shot need to be the same as your initial shots?
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
WATCH | Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pennebaker Drive
Lexington ATV accident leaves one person dead
WATCH | Lexington ATV accident leaves one person dead
More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky
More in-person unemployment help offered in Kentucky
Video shows a Kentucky police officer repeatedly punching a protester in the head while the man...
WATCH | Video shows Louisville police officer punch protester