Gov. Beshear unveils 2021 Kentucky Derby celebration poster

To celebrate the 147th Kentucky Derby, Lexington artist Lennon Michalski designed this year’s...
To celebrate the 147th Kentucky Derby, Lexington artist Lennon Michalski designed this year’s Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster to portray the commonwealth’s long-standing history of horseracing.(Office of Governor Beshear)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear revealed the 2021 Kentucky Derby celebration poster Monday.

“The Kentucky Derby will have some fans in-person this year. This is what is possible through our successful rollout of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. The more Kentuckians who get their shot of hope, the more we can gather safely and ease restrictions,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thoroughbred horse racing is many things in Kentucky: it’s sport, culture, business and heritage. It’s also art, and today I couldn’t be happier to be taking part in this time-honored tradition of presenting a Governor’s Celebration Derby Poster. This year’s poster exemplifies the excitement and enthusiasm that surrounds the greatest two minutes in sports. It also serves as a wonderfully vibrant and cherished memento of the race for the public.”

To celebrate the 147th Kentucky Derby, Lexington artist Lennon Michalski designed this year’s Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster to portray the commonwealth’s long-standing history of horseracing.

The Kentucky Derby is the longest-running sporting event in U.S. history, generating an estimated economic impact of nearly $217 million annually for the commonwealth.

Since 1875, Kentucky has produced “the most exciting two minutes in sports” despite historical events like the Great Depression, World Wars I and II, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 147th Kentucky Derby will be held with limited capacity on Saturday, May 1 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

