Iowa’s CJ Fredrick to enter transfer portal

Fredrick started 52 games the last two seasons and is a 47% career 3-point shooter.
Iowa's C.J. Fredrick, left, dribbles past Ohio State's Justin Ahrens during the second half of...
Iowa's C.J. Fredrick, left, dribbles past Ohio State's Justin Ahrens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa has confirmed that starting guard CJ Fredrick has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Fredrick started 52 games the last two seasons and is a 47% career 3-point shooter. He averaged 7.5 points per game last season and had 52 assists against just 10 turnovers. The Hawkeyes could head into 2021-22 without as many as four starters from the team that went 22-9 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawks will lose Luka Garza, The Associated Press national player of the year, and Joe Wieskamp announced last week he would go through the NBA draft process while maintaining eligibility.

