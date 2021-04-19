Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some midweek signs of winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All will be well in the world of weather today. Mild temperatures will be with us again for most of the day. This is all before the winter weather arrives.

We will keep the warmer temperatures around for a day or two. Today is one of those nicer and milder days of the week. Expect the skies to remain sunny and the temperatures to feel very comfortable. This will hold on for a couple of days.

A potent cold front will drop in for the middle of the week. It will bring showers then some snow. Yes, you read that correctly... SNOW. There is a chance that some snowflakes will be flying through the sky. Temperatures will likely drop all the way down into the 20s. It will be interesting.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.