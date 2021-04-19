14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 14-year-old has been charged in the deadly shooting of another teen in Lexington.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday off Alumni Drive.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, Hayden Nash was shot in an apartment complex and died at the scene.

Lexington police reported no other injuries at the scene.

The 14-year-old, whose name has not been released due to then being a minor, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and being a minor in possession of a handgun.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

