Kentucky men’s soccer to face New Hampshire in NCAA Tournament

This is the Wildcats’ 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s soccer team has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the eleventh time in school history.

This is also the seventh NCAA appearance in nine years for head coach Johan Cedergren.

Kentucky (11-4-2) will face America East champion New Hampshire (8-0-1) in the tournament’s second round on Sunday, May 2, at Bryan Park Soccer Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The matchup of Wildcats pits one of 14 at-large teams against one of 22 conference champions from a condensed 36-team field all competing in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding area.

Though only the top eight teams were seeded in the NCAA Championship, New Hampshire ended last week at No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

