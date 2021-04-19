Lexington business announces exciting re-opening after closure through pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of closure, plenty of speculation and even a mysterious countdown on Instagram leaving many anxious for an announcement.

“We were kind of waiting to re-open when everyone was ready to have a good time. And we think that moment is very, very soon,” said Belles Cocktail House Co-owner Justin Thompson.

Doors closed during the pandemic, a Lexington staple is set to re-open Derby Weekend.

“That Friday and Saturday of that weekend are special in Kentucky, so that’s when we plan on opening the doors here at Belles.”

A fixture on Market Street, Belles Cocktail House, like most in the hospitality industry, hit tough times, eventually closing for some time.

“Our model really doesn’t work without the energy and without seeing a lot of guests throughout the night.”

With seemingly no end to the pandemic in sight, things for downtown business looked bleak.

“From the start of the pandemic we went from day to day hope, to week to week, to month to month on when things could start to get back to normal,” said Thompson.

And as more and more people get vaccinated, regulations lift and even events like Thursday Night Live and the Railbird Festival come back, the doors are finally opening again.

“We hope this is just a small, small step in getting folks some more normalcy and having better times ahead.”

More normalcy and more business after a hard 14 months.

Central Bank Thursday Night Live events are set to kick off some time this summer and run through October.

